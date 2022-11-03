Warm & windy end of the week, but tracking rain for the weekend

WSIL -- A warm and breezy Thursday, with high temperatures around 15º above average for early November. Highs will peak in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with highs approaching 80º Friday afternoon.
Thursday afternoon, the breeze from the south will be 10-12 miles per hour with gusts around 15 miles per hour. Friday will be a much windier day with south winds gusting 25-30 miles per hour.
A strong system will track from the Red River Valley into the Upper Midwest Friday into Saturday. This will bring a good chance for rain late Friday night and continuing into Saturday morning. The line of rain and embedded t-storms will lose intensity as it tracks eastward.
The heaviest rain will occur west of the Mississippi River with some areas in the Ozarks picking up over 1". Farther east, rainfall amounts will go down, with less than 0.5" near the Wabash River.
Despite rain and a strong system passing to the north, there's still not a lot of cool air to be found.