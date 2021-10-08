Warm weekend

A shower or two might wet the ground late tonight but the forecast for this weekend is all about warm temperatures. Afternoon readings climbing well into the 80s will be near record levels. Clouds that are around Saturday morning will clear by afternoon and Sunday should be bright and sunny.
The next chance of rain is a big chance on Monday. Gusty winds will be with us through the weekend and much of next week. Storms that do pop-up on Monday could tap into those winds and produce damaging gusts.
Long range charts continue to present a likely cooldown late next week that is best described as dramatically cooler. I will have the latest forecast updates on News 3 WSIL.