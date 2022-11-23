Warm Wednesday, but tracking rain Thanksgiving Day

WSIL -- Another cold morning, but the dry air and ground conditions are making for a big ranges in temperatures each day.
This morning, temperatures are in the 20s, but by this afternoon, highs are likely to top 60º in many locations. Sunshine is expected through the first part of the day, but clouds will be increasing throughout the afternoon.
Rain will move in on Thanksgiving Day. Rain will overspread southeast Missouri Thursday morning, approaching the Mississippi River by lunch time. Rain will move into southern Illinois and western Kentucky for much of the afternoon and evening.
Black Friday shoppers should plan to have an umbrella very early Friday morning, but rain will be moving out quickly after sunrise.
Another round of rain is expected Saturday and is likely to be widespread and potentially heavy. Rainfall amounts will range from more than 1" across southeast Missouri to 0.5-1" across Illinois and Kentucky.