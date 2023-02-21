Warm weather rolls on, rain likely Wednesday

WSIL -- A little cooler this morning with a light north wind and temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Cirrus clouds will be around most of the day, giving a "milky" look to the sky. This afternoon will not be quite as warm as Monday, but it will still be very mild for February.
Tonight, temperatures will initially dip into the lower 50s, but as clouds build in and south winds increase, temperatures will jump back up after midnight. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
Temperatures will likely reach 70º in many areas in our region through the early afternoon Wednesday.
An isolated shower or two is possible Wednesday morning, but most of the rain will hold off until Wednesday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not anticipated, but a few flashes of lightning and gusty winds are possible.
Rainfall amounts will be on the lower side with much of Illinois and Missouri only receiving 0.25-0.50".
In addition to the rain, winds will be very strong Wednesday and Thursday. Gusts Wednesday from the south could reach near 40 miles per hour.
Thursday will remain very warm with temperatures in the upper 60s, but a strong cold front Thursday night will bring a dose of reality as readings dip back below freezing by Friday morning.