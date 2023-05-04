Warm Thursday, rain returns Friday

WSIL -- Chilly this morning with temperatures in the lower 40s under clear skies and very light winds.
This afternoon will be awesome for being outside! A little sunshine and a light breeze from the south will push reading into the low to mid 70s.
A storm system will lift a warm front north late tonight, bringing widespread showers through the region much of Friday morning.
There will likely be some dry time by the afternoon, but a few more storms may redevelop late Friday night.
By Saturday, most of the wet weather will have ended with warm and notably more humid air working northward.
Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 70s and the lower 80s on Sunday.
With a more summer-like pattern, there will be a chance for daily scattered storms, mainly during the heat of the afternoon. It's a tricky forecast to time out the rain. Otherwise, temperatures in the lower 60s in the morning and the low to mid 80s during the afternoon will stick around all next week.