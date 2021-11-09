Warm through Wednesday, but tracking a BIG cold front

WSIL -- Temperatures are on the rise this morning as clouds roll in from the west. Tuesday will remain very mild, but there will be a lot more clouds than the last few days.
Warm, breezy weather will last through Wednesday, but change is on the horizon.
A strong cold front will approach from the west very early Thursday morning. This will bring widespread rain through the first half of the day Thursday.
The front will sweep through, turning winds to the northwest, ushering in much cooler and drier air by the end of the week.