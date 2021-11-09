You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warm through Wednesday, but tracking a BIG cold front

  • Updated
  • 0
11_9 cold.jpg

WSIL -- Temperatures are on the rise this morning as clouds roll in from the west. Tuesday will remain very mild, but there will be a lot more clouds than the last few days.

11_9 web.jpg

Warm, breezy weather will last through Wednesday, but change is on the horizon.

11_9 temps 1.jpg

A strong cold front will approach from the west very early Thursday morning. This will bring widespread rain through the first half of the day Thursday.

11_9 rain.jpg

The front will sweep through, turning winds to the northwest, ushering in much cooler and drier air by the end of the week.

Tags

Recommended for you