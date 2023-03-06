Warm start to the week; trending cool & wetter later this week

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County. Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin Counties. .Runoff from recent heavy rain has resulted in minor flooding of the Big Muddy River at Plumfield and Murphysboro. The river is in the process of cresting at Plumfield and will rise above flood stage later tonight at Murphysboro. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 21.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. &&