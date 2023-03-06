 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain has resulted in minor flooding of the
Big Muddy River at Plumfield and Murphysboro. The river is in the
process of cresting at Plumfield and will rise above flood stage
later tonight at Murphysboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 21.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Warm start to the week; trending cool & wetter later this week

WSIL -- A little to start the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Warm and breezy Monday afternoon. It will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures peaking in the lower 70s.

A cold front arrives this evening, turning winds back to the north. North winds will usher in cooler air by Tuesday morning. The remainder of the week will see high temperatures dropping back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday will be a dry day, but rain chances will be going up late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Right now, it appears the heaviest rain will fall across southeast Missouri and western Kentucky.

A stronger storm system will develop in the Plains and track into the Midwest Thursday night. This will bring the best chance for rain this week.

Rainfall amounts will range from more than one inch near the Missouri/Arkansas state line to less than 0.5" along the I-64 corridor in southern Illinois.

No snow is expected at this time.

