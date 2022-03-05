Warm Saturday with gusty winds -- Rain to end the weekend

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Saturday morning temperatures stayed primarily in the lower 40's to the northern counties and into the 50's to mid 50's for counties to the south.
Saturday's highs are expected to reach the lower 70's with a potential to see mid 70's to the south and west counties. An overnight low is forecast to be in the 50's.
Clouds will continue to build into the region ahead of our next system, with it, bringing winds gusting over 30mph at times.
By Sunday, temperatures will remain in the mid 50's to 60s with an overnight low into the mid 30's.
Showers and thunderstorms will build into the region by later afternoon.
By Sunday evening more showers and thundershowers are expected to become widespread.
A severe threat and a flood threat is in place Sunday evening through early Monday morning.
Rainfall amounts could be over 2 inches with local rivers and waterways already in flood stages.
Stay tuned into Storm Track 3 for the latest weather updates and be weather aware over the next few days.