Warm next 2 days, but first FREEZE possible this weekend

WSIL -- Jackets and sweatshirts will likely be needed again this morning with temperatures that have dipped back into the mid 30s in most locations.
While there will be a few more clouds than the last few days, overall, a lot of sunshine is still expected and temperatures will continue to creep higher. Today, we'll see highs in the upper 70s with lower 80s likely Thursday.
A strong cold front will sweep across the region Thursday evening, ushering in the coolest air of the season so far.
If you have sensitive flowers such as mums, you may want to bring them in Friday night and again Saturday night.
Frost is possible early Saturday morning. Sunday morning, a few areas of southern Illinois could see temperatures below freezing.