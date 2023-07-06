Warm & muggy Thursday, more wet weather this weekend

WSIL -- Some patchy fog is possible in primarily low-lying areas this morning.
Despite a cold front moving through and winds turning back out of the northwest, it will still be pretty muggy this afternoon and temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 80s.
Most of the region will remain dry Thursday, but a few showers will still be possible in the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky closer to the slow moving cold front.
Less humid air will filter into the region tonight, bringing one day with slightly less mugginess on Friday.
By Friday night, a disturbance will likely lead to more chances for showers and storms, especially in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.
More wet weather is likely this weekend, especially on Saturday, with a gradual shift to the south and east throughout the day.
Over the next 5 days, the heaviest rain is likely to occur in the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky where some could pick up over 2". Meanwhile, rainfall amounts will be lower to the north along I-64 where 1" or less is generally expected.