Warm & muggy, a few more pop up storms this afternoon

WSIL -- It's a pleasant morning with temperatures in the mid 60s.
An upper-level disturbance positioned in the Tennessee Valley will continue to wrap tropical air into the region over the next few days. While most will remain dry, there is a chance for a few pop up showers and storms during the heat of the afternoon, primarily in southeast Illinois and western Kentucky.
Outside the showers, temperatures will run fairly close to average for the second half of June with highs in the upper 80s. There will be some air moving around with north/northeast winds gusting over 15 miles per hour.
The pattern remains unchanged through Thursday and Friday. Each day will bring a chance for a pop up storm or two, mainly focused in the eastern portions of our viewing area.
By the weekend, the heat turns up a notch. Saturday afternoon will be hot with temperatures in the lower 90s. Sunday will be one of the hottest days so far this summer with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices in the upper 90s. A weak cold front plunges south Sunday night with chances for showers & storms.