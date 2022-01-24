Warm Monday - Looking chilly going into the rest of the week

WSIL (Carterville, IL) -- Monday morning temperatures primarily stayed into the upper 20's with forecast highs expected to reach upper 40's and lower 50's by early afternoon.
Clouds will be lingering around for most of the day on Monday and that should help keep evening temperatures from dropping into the teens with winds from the SW.
By Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 20's to lower 30's. Morning clouds will be present but should break away into the afternoon.
Overnight lows are expected to drop into the teens as we lose our cloud cover.
By Wednesday, morning and afternoon temperatures are forecast to be on the chilly side.
Most people waking up could see temperatures into the teens and a high into the 20's.
A cold front from the NW is expected to make its way down SE across the region, again, bringing in cooler air with it.
No rain or snowfall accumulation is in the forecast.