Warm midweek, but very wet by Thursday & Friday

WSIL -- Clouds moving in from the west are bumping up temperatures into the mid 40s.
A lot of clouds Tuesday, but temperatures will warm to around 15º above average for mid-December with highs in the lower 60s.
An isolated shower or two is possible later tonight into Wednesday morning, but most of the wet weather holds off until the end of the week. Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s.
A potent cold front will arrives Thursday, bringing widespread rain. Severe storms are not anticipated, but thunder and lightning is possible. Rain lingers into Friday and Saturday with potential for heavier rain.