Warm midweek, but rain arrives for Thanksgiving Day

WSIL -- In rural areas, temperatures have dipped into the low to mid 20s, but where there's a light wind, temperatures are still holding steady in the lower 30s.
Sunshine and a light southwest wind will make for a beautiful afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s. It will be the first day since November 10th with temperatures ABOVE average.
The warming trend continues with temperatures topping 60º in some locations. Clouds begin to increase Wednesday, but the rain holds off until Thursday.
A southern track storm system will bring rain into the forecast Thanksgiving Day, especially in the afternoon and evening. A break in the rain is likely Black Friday, but more rain will move in on Saturday. Some of the rain Saturday could be soaking and heavier.
Rain will gradually exit throughout the day Sunday.