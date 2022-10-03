 Skip to main content
Warm first half of the week, big cool down by Friday

WSIL -- Cool this morning with a few rural areas dipping into the 40s, but sunshine will warm temperatures quickly.

This afternoon, expect another beautiful fall day with high temperatures into the mid 70s. Winds from the north and east could be a little breezy at times.

Several counties in our viewing area have burn bans in effect as the drought conditions worsen. There's no rain in sight this week.

It will gradually get warmer through midweek with highs creeping back into the lower 80s by Thursday.

A big cold front will arrive Friday night, ushering in much colder air and even bringing potential for frost by the weekend.

