Warm but wet for Wednesday

South winds will be persistent Wednesday bringing back 80 degree weather and spring-like showers. Thunder is possible with a very small risk of strong storms.
More storms are expected Friday as a strong cold front roars through the region. Strong gusty winds are expected Friday. Storms that develop could produce very strong gusts.
The air moving in behind the front will be more seasonal or even a little cooler than normal. Fall like conditions will persist through the weekend into next week. The cooler air will also be low in humidity which should yield lots of sunny blue skies. I will have the latest forecast updates on News 3 WSIL.