Warm but still not too humid, mugginess & storms return Wednesday

WSIL -- One more day of fairly comfortable humidity level for mid-July. While the humidity will be below average, temperatures will be slightly above average with highs in the lower 90s.
The pattern starts to change into Wednesday. First, the humidity will be notably higher with dew points climbing back into the lower to mid 70s.
Next, the chance for storms will also return, but the timing and the placement of storm complexes is highly uncertain.
A lingering outflow boundary could track south into parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri Wednesday morning. Any storms left developing along this outflow will likely struggle to sustain as the air is a bit more stable in our region.
Wednesday afternoon and evening, storms chances will begin to ramp up locally as storms either develop along the lingering outflow boundary, or a complex of storms tracks in from the northwest. The highest chances for storms will be across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri with a few on the stronger side, producing primarily heavy rain, lightning, and isolated damaging winds.
This tricky storm pattern is likely to continue the remainder of the week with our region in the prime location for occasional storm complexes. If multiple waves of storms occur, then flash flooding could become a growing concern later this week.