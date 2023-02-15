Warm & breezy Wednesday, storms possible late tonight

WSIL -- Breezy and mild to start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Great afternoon for mid-February with temperatures running around 20º ABOVE AVERAGE. Highs will climb into the upper 60s in southern Illinois, while a few areas may top 70º in western Kentucky. Winds will be a little breezy with southwest gusts 15-20 miles per hour.
Storm chances will ramp up late tonight. A few storms will begin tracking into the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee before midnight, then track north and east into western Kentucky and southern Illinois during the early morning hours Thursday. A few of these storms could be strong with heavy rain, lightning, and hail up to the size of quarters.
A cold front will sweep across the region Thursday morning. There's still uncertainty regarding the storm chance along the cold front. Our main thinking is that the threat for storms will shift east of the region quickly by mid to late morning.
Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop from the lower 60s at sunrise, to the lower 40s by the later afternoon.
The week will wrap up with it feeling more like winter again. Sunshine is expected Friday, but highs will only be in the upper 30s.