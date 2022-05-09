Warm and sunny Monday -- Temperatures jump to the 90's Tuesday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Monday morning temperatures were into the lower 60's to the north, mid 60's for central and upper 60's for the southern portions of the region.
Monday will continue to see passing clouds with winds from the S at times gusting over 25mph.
Monday evening, temperatures are forecast to stay into the upper 60's into Tuesday morning.
By Tuesday, a quiet day with temperatures reaching into the upper 80's to lower 90's. An overnight low into the upper 60's with some areas holding onto the lower 70's.
Wednesday is forecast to be into the upper 80's and lower 90's.
Humidity will be high and it's suggested to stay inside and with the A/C if possible.
Overnight lows are expected to be into the upper 60's.
All in all, besides a few spotty showers, it's possible to see a few isolated showers.