Warm and gusty Saturday -- Tracking rain and storms into Sunday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- Saturday morning temperatures stayed into the mid to upper 60's.
Saturday's high is forecast to be in the lower 80's with an overnight low into the upper 60's.
Winds will gust approximately 15-20mph prior to sunrise, with winds from the south increasing and at times, gusting over 30mph.
A few clouds will build in over the morning and late afternoon, but is a dry day.
By late Saturday evening clouds build in over Missouri and seep into the rest of the region ahead of a cold front.
By Sunday, early morning showers and temperatures into the upper 60's, rising into the upper 70's by afternoon.
Afternoon thunderstorms are expected ahead of the cold front, with some storms strong at times given certain conditions.
The primary threat will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall lingering into early Monday morning.
The low should be out of the region by late Monday afternoon and we cool down into the 60's as we look into the next part of the work week.