Warm and breezy end to the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Get the sunglasses back out as we are looking at more sun for our Sunday!
Sunday: This morning, winds from the SSW 12, gusting more than 30 mph at times. Mostly sunny today and going into the evening hours, clouds will begin to move in. High: 58. Low: 44.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and staying dry. High:61 Low: 45
Tuesday: Another cloudy day but still warmer than average for this time of the year. High: 57. Low: 60. Going into the evening hours temperatures will rise ahead of a warm front. A few showers are likely late.
Going into Wednesday, showers and storms are expected to return to the region. Temperatures are forecast to stay into the 60's, continuing to feel more spring-like!
