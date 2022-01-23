Warm Afternoon Cooling Down Ahead of Cold Front

WSIL (Carterville,IL) -- Temperatures Sunday morning were warmer than what the region saw on Saturday.
Temperatures stayed in the upper 20's overnight as a SW wind and passing clouds kept temperatures above the teens.
Sunday's high is forecast to reach into the lower 40's by afternoon ahead of a cold front to the NE.
Once the front pushes down SE from the NW across the region, temperatures are forecast to drop fairly quick into the lower 30's.
The front will not bring any precipitation with it, however, it is going to bring in clouds.
By Monday, a cooler start to the morning with temperatures forecast to be in the lower 20's with a high into the upper 40's. Clouds will stick around and begin to clear out later in the evening.
By Tuesday, morning temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 20's with a predicted high into the lower 30's. Morning and afternoon clouds should be out of the region by late afternoon.
A clear sky overnight into Wednesday will drop temperatures into the teens for the early morning hours. There is some uncertainty on how much temperatures will rise into the afternoon as a high building from the NW is expected to bring in much cooler temperatures.