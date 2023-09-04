Wanted man captured in West City. He now faces additional charges

WEST CITY, Ill. -- A wanted man out of Jefferson County was apprehended in Franklin County Monday evening.
The West City Police Department said they were called to Wal-mart Super Center where a man wanted for multiple crimes was found inside the building.
West City Police said they located Matthew A. Rutherford in the grocery department there and that it was confirmed that Rutherford had active warrants for failure to register as a sex offender in Washington County, IL, and violation of bail bond in Jefferson County, IL.
Police said officers approached Rutherford and then he fled through the store "without regard to customers safety."
Shortly thereafter, Rutherford was taken into custody near Rural King.
Along with the active warrants, he is now also charged with retail theft and aggravated battery to a police officer.