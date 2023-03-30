 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro and Plumfield.

.The Big Muddy River will continue a slow fall into next week,
falling below flood stage at Plumfield tomorrow, but remaining above
flood stage at Murphysboro through most of next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 17.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

.A potent storm system will move into our area on Friday, when
southwest winds will increase ahead of a cold front. Winds will
become westerly behind the front Friday evening.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri. The advisory is along and west of a line
from Mount Vernon to Marion Illinois, then to Paducah and
Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible in
thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Virgin Orbit, Richard Branson's rocket company, will lay off 85% of staff

Virgin Orbit, Richard Branson's rocket company, will lay off 85% of staff

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, with a rocket underneath the wing of a modified Boeing 747 jetliner, prepares for a key drop test of its high-altitude launch system for satellites in July 2019.

 Mike Blake/Reuters

Virgin Orbit — the rocket company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson — is laying off the vast majority of its workforce as company leadership struggles to secure additional funding.

About 675 employees will be terminated by April 3, according to a public document filed Thursday, amounting to around 85% of Virgin Orbit's workforce. The move was made to "reduce expenses in light of the Company's inability to secure meaningful funding."

The news was reported earlier by CNBC. Virgin Orbit spokespeople declined to comment beyond the filing.

On March 15, Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart had told nearly all of the company's staff to cease operations, placing them on a week-long furlough as the rocket company worked to secure additional funding.

The public document filed Thursday stated that the company will incur about $15 million in charges related to the decision to cease operations, including "$8.8 million in severance payments and employee benefits costs, and $ 6.5 million in other costs primarily related to outplacement services and WARN Act exposure."

The WARN Act is a US law that requires corporations to provide employees with advance notice 60 day prior to layoffs.

The company also sold a $10.9 million convertible note — a type of short-term debt — to Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., which is wholly owned by Branson's The Virgin Group.

Virgin Orbit was founded in 2017 after spinning off from its sister company, Virgin Galactic, which is focused on using supersonic planes to vault high-paying tourists on joy rides to the edge of space. Virgin Orbit, on the other hand, has been developing an air-launched rocket, dubbed LauncherOne, for hauling small satellites to orbit.

The company was an early leader among dozens of startups vying to build lightweight rockets for launching smallsats. Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket reached orbit for the first time in January 2021, earlier than most of its competitors and after only one failed attempt. It then completed three more successful missions out of California.

But in January, the company attempted its first rocket launch from the United Kingdom. That mission ended in failure.

An investigation into that mission "is nearly complete and our next production rocket with the needed modification incorporated is in final stages of integration and test," a Virgin Orbit spokesperson said in a March 15 statement.

Virgin Orbit announced it was going public — via a reverse merger agreement called a SPAC — in the fall of 2021. In its latest quarterly financial filing, posted in November, the company reported negative cash flow to the tune of $50 million.

The company's stock price was down 16% during trading hours Thursday, and sunk another 40% during after-hours trading. Shares were valued at around 19 cents as of Thursday evening.

Over the past few months, the company had been receiving additional financial backing from Branson's family office, called Virgin Group, according to public filings.

