Video released of Tyre Nichols incident with 5 former Memphis officers

MEMPHIS, TN (WSIL) -- The police video has been released of the five fired Memphis officers beating a black man who ended up later dying in a hospital.
The Associated Press reports this incident with Tyre Nichols occurred after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.
The death of Nichols brought with it murder charges for all of the officers.
Warning: "Footage contains graphic content and language. Some may find offense. Viewer discretion is advised."
Memphis Police Department released a statement on January 20, stating the officers were terminated after violating multiple department policies, including using excessive force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.
The former officers were charged earlier this week with murder and other crimes in relation to the death of Nichols. Those charged are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith.
The Associated Press reported that Nichols' family and the Memphis police chief say they expect protests, but urged people to demonstrate peacefully.