Veterans On Parade 2023

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Hundreds will line Main St. in Marion to honor those who have served our country.
Veterans On Parade is a unique event filled with those who have served, are currently serving, and family members honoring their loved ones.
The president of the organization Ed Davis said during an interview on News 3 This Morning, this year's parade will include Gold Star Mothers and First Responders. You can watch the entire interview in the video to the right.
Veterans On Parade will take place on September 9, at 10 a.m..
The parade starts at the Marion Junior High School and marches down Main Street where they will stop at the Williamson County Illinois Fairgrounds.
All veterans are welcome to walk or ride in the parade.
The public is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and watch.
More information can be found on the event's Facebook page.