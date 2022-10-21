Very warm & windy weekend, rain next week

WSIL -- A little milder this morning as south winds are ushering in much warmer weather just ahead of the weekend.
This afternoon, relative humidity will be slightly higher than previous days, but the strong winds and dry conditions will keep the fire threat running high.
Very warm weather is expected through the weekend. Highs today will be in the upper 70s, but many will top 80º Saturday and Sunday.
Warm, windy conditions will remain through Monday, but a potent storm system will track into the Central U.S. by Tuesday. Rain is likely along with a few thunderstorms.