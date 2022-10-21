 Skip to main content
...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend...

Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation
across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend.
Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the
winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field
and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when
rain chances will increase.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.

Very warm & windy weekend, rain next week

  Updated
WSIL -- A little milder this morning as south winds are ushering in much warmer weather just ahead of the weekend.

This afternoon, relative humidity will be slightly higher than previous days, but the strong winds and dry conditions will keep the fire threat running high.

Very warm weather is expected through the weekend. Highs today will be in the upper 70s, but many will top 80º Saturday and Sunday.

Warm, windy conditions will remain through Monday, but a potent storm system will track into the Central U.S. by Tuesday. Rain is likely along with a few thunderstorms.

