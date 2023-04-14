Very warm through Saturday, but a cold front brings storms Saturday night

WSIL -- The stretch of beautiful spring weather will continue through today and most of Saturday. This afternoon, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and highs in the lower 80s will once again be common Saturday afternoon.
A storm system is set to track into the Upper Midwest Saturday, with a cold front draped south across Missouri and Arkansas. As this cold front tracks eastward Saturday afternoon, storms are expected to erupt across the Ozarks.
By Saturday evening, storms will be approaching southeast Missouri with a threat for large hail and isolated damaging wind gusts. After sunset, the instability will begin to wane quickly. As storms track towards southern Illinois and western Kentucky, they will quickly weaken and lose intensity.
Showers may linger into Sunday morning, but as the cold front sweeps across the region, rain will exit. Unfortunately, Sunday afternoon is going to be pretty chilly with temperatures dipping back into the lower 50s along with a strong west wind that may gust over 30 miles per hour.
Temperatures will bounce back quickly with 60s on Tuesday and 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.