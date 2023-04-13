Very warm through Friday, but a cold front brings rain Saturday night

WSIL -- Another cool morning with temperatures in the 40s, but it will warm up very quickly after sunrise.
The air in place locally is very dry, so the temperature spread has been fairly steep. That means mornings in the 40s and afternoon highs today approaching 80º.
This very warm weather will stick around through Saturday, but a cold front will sweep through Saturday evening.
While a stray shower or two is possible during the day on Saturday, the main focus will be a line of showers and storms Saturday evening. A few storms could be strong with large hail and damaging winds.
Rain exits Sunday morning, but in the wake of the front, much cooler air will push in from the northwest.
Sunday afternoon, temperatures will only be in the upper 50s and the breeze will make it feel even cooler.
It's a short-lived cool down, as temperatures quickly bounce back into the upper 60s by Monday.