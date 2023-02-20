Very warm start to the week

WSIL -- A few light rain showers are tracking through the region early this morning, but it's not amounting to much. Sprinkles, to maybe enough to wet the roads in a few areas, is all that is expected.
By mid-morning, rain will be clearing to the east and eventually, a little sunshine will take hold by this afternoon. Despite this morning's rain, temperatures will remain very mild for February with highs in the lower 60s.
A few degrees cooler Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s, but that's still nearly 10º warmer than average.
Another big storm system will roll across the Midwest on Wednesday. This will bring a good chance for rain to our region, especially in the afternoon and evening. Severe storms look to mainly stay south of our area, but thunder and lightning is possible.
Rainfall amounts will not be too heavy with most only receiving 0.25-0.50".
Very warm weather sticks around through Thursday, but as winds turn back to the north, temperatures will dip back into the 40s by Friday.
Winds will be strongest Wednesday and Thursday with south/southwest gusts 30-40 miles per hour.