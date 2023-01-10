Very warm for January, but rain & a cool down later in the week

WSIL -- A lot milder this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s in rural areas and lower 40s in town.
A few clouds are possible early, but plenty of sunshine is expected throughout most of the afternoon. A light southwest breeze will help push temperatures into the mid 50s in southern Illinois with areas of the Missouri Bootheel approaching 60º.
By Wednesday morning, patchy drizzle is possible for a few hours, especially east of I-57 and I-24 in southeast Illinois. By the afternoon, dry conditions will return and temperatures will soar to around 60º.
A fast moving storm system will track from the Plains into the Mid-Mississippi Valley on Thursday. Showers will increase in our region in the very early morning hours Thursday. A few storms could produce hail and gusty winds along with lightning and brief pockets of heavy rain.
By midday, the cold front will shift east of our region. Temperatures in the mid 50s Thursday morning will drop back into the lower 40s and upper 30s by the late afternoon.
Winter-like weather returns Friday. Clouds skies, a few flurries, and temperatures only in the mid 30s will wrap up the week.