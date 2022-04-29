 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Very warm, a few chances for scattered showers & storms

  • Updated
  • 0
4_29 weekend.jpg

WSIL -- A few light showers this morning, primarily in parts of southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri as a warm front lifts northward.

4_29 today.jpg

By mid-morning, wet weather should be clearing to the north. Dry weather this afternoon and occasional sunshine will help push temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday, a lot of dry time is still expected. While a stray shower can't entirely be ruled out during the day, the best chance for scattered showers and storms will come towards the late afternoon and evening as a cold front tracks in from the west.

4_29 SPC.jpg

A few strong storms are possible late Saturday with hail, strong winds, and possibly a brief tornado or two.

4_29 Storms.jpg

Storms quickly exit to the east late Saturday night as a cold front sweeps rain southward. Sunday looks to be a picture perfect day with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s.

Recommended for you