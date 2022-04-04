Very rainy week ahead

WSIL -- Get ready for a very wet week ahead!
Widespread showers are likely this morning, but there will be dry time this afternoon as the rain gradually shifts to the south and east. The wet weather is tied to a cold front that will move south into the region this afternoon and stall near the Ohio River.
As this boundary moves back north tonight and as area of low pressure approaches from the southwest, rain is likely to overspread the region once again.
Tuesday morning will be very wet with moderate rain and a few rumbles of thunder also possible. By the afternoon, once again, rain will begin moving out.
Another round of widespread rain is likely Wednesday morning.
By Thursday and Friday, colder air will get wrapped in on the back side of the storm system. Linger showers and chilly temperatures, especially Friday where a few snow flakes can't entirely be ruled out.