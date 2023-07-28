Very hot through Saturday, but turning slightly cooler Sunday

WSIL — It’s another muggy morning with temperatures in the upper 70s areawide.
There are a few showers near the St Louis Metro area along an outflow boundary, but these are generally not expected to make it here.
An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Friday afternoon. The combination of temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity will push heat indices above 105°.
Heat and humidity will stick around into Saturday afternoon, but a cold front is on the way.
Showers & storms are expected to develop during the late afternoon and early evening. Storm will produce pockets of very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and possibly isolated strong winds.
This front will bring some relief from the heat. High temperatures Sunday will likely only be in the lower 90s and the humidity will be slightly lower as well.