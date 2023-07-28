 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT this evening to 7
PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

Very hot through Saturday, but turning slightly cooler Sunday

7_28 WEB 3.jpg

WSIL — It’s another muggy morning with temperatures in the upper 70s areawide. 

There are a few showers near the St Louis Metro area along an outflow boundary, but these are generally not expected to make it here. 

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Friday afternoon. The combination of temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity will push heat indices above 105°.

Heat and humidity will stick around into Saturday afternoon, but a cold front is on the way.

Showers & storms are expected to develop during the late afternoon and early evening. Storm will produce pockets of very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and possibly isolated strong winds. 

This front will bring some relief from the heat. High temperatures Sunday will likely only be in the lower 90s and the humidity will be slightly lower as well.

