Very hot & humid; some chance for storms this afternoon

WSIL -- An Excessive Heat Warning (pink) will go into effect this morning for much of southwest Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri where confidence is highest in temperatures above 100º and heat indices around 110º.
A Heat Advisory (orange) is in effect elsewhere in the region across southeast Illinois where confidence is lower and storm chances are higher.
Storms will track this morning across northern Missouri and southern Iowa on the northern edge of the "heat dome". These storms are expected to eventually make a turn towards the south and east, but exactly where that occurs is still uncertain. There is a chance storms turn southward towards our region by this afternoon, especially in southeast Illinois near the Wabash River.
With the extreme heat and humidity in place, any storms that make it to our area could be very strong with damaging winds and large hail. Confidence in the placement of storms today is very low.
Friday will likely be another very hot day with temperatures above 100º and heat indices over 105º. A few more showers and storms are possible Friday, but once again, confidence is low.
By Saturday, the heat dome will begin breaking down and a weak cold front will approach our region. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s are still likely, but scattered storms will be more likely, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Scattered showers and storms will remain possible into Sunday, but temperatures will at least drop back to 90º by the end of the weekend.