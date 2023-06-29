Very hot & humid; some chance for storms this afternoon

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Very hot & humid; some chance for storms this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
6_29 heat warning.jpg

WSIL -- An Excessive Heat Warning (pink) will go into effect this morning for much of southwest Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri where confidence is highest in temperatures above 100º and heat indices around 110º.

A Heat Advisory (orange) is in effect elsewhere in the region across southeast Illinois where confidence is lower and storm chances are higher.

6_29 today 3.jpg

Storms will track this morning across northern Missouri and southern Iowa on the northern edge of the "heat dome". These storms are expected to eventually make a turn towards the south and east, but exactly where that occurs is still uncertain. There is a chance storms turn southward towards our region by this afternoon, especially in southeast Illinois near the Wabash River.

6_29 SPC.jpg

With the extreme heat and humidity in place, any storms that make it to our area could be very strong with damaging winds and large hail. Confidence in the placement of storms today is very low.

6_29 temp HI.jpg

Friday will likely be another very hot day with temperatures above 100º and heat indices over 105º. A few more showers and storms are possible Friday, but once again, confidence is low.

By Saturday, the heat dome will begin breaking down and a weak cold front will approach our region. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s are still likely, but scattered storms will be more likely, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible into Sunday, but temperatures will at least drop back to 90º by the end of the weekend.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you