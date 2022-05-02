Vehicle crashes into Carbondale Jewelry Store

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- TJ's Fine Jewelry in Carbondale will not be open Monday after a vehicle slammed into the front of it.
Around 11 pm Sunday night, the store posted this video on Facebook showing the damage along with this message.
"To all of our wonderful customers: Every piece of jewelry is safe and secure and thankfully, no one was hurt. If you need to reach us, please call our store number and leave a voicemail. Thank you in advance for understanding."
We'll keep you updated as we learn more.