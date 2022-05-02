 Skip to main content
Vehicle crashes into Carbondale Jewelry Store

  • Updated
  • 0
tj's fine jewelry car crash

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- TJ's Fine Jewelry in Carbondale will not be open Monday after a vehicle slammed into the front of it.

Around 11 pm Sunday night, the store posted this video on Facebook showing the damage along with this message.

"To all of our wonderful customers: Every piece of jewelry is safe and secure and thankfully, no one was hurt. If you need to reach us, please call our store number and leave a voicemail. Thank you in advance for understanding."

We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

Tags

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

