VA helps Bollinger County tornado survivor with critical medications lost in the storm

GLENALLEN, Mo. -- A group of regional healthcare workers come together to help out a veteran after he lost his medication during a tornado.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released information in helping a man get access to critical medicine after a tornado hit the small town of Glenallen last week.
After the powerful EF-2 tornado hit, VA staff members made a list of patients who may have been affected by the storm. They then started making phone calls to check up on them.
Navy Veteran Jimmie Foster was one of those affected. He lost much after the tornado swept through their area on April 5.
A portion of Foster's home was destroyed, along with his two trucks and trees littered on the ground nearby.
“Everybody in the house … we’re all thankful we’re still here,” Foster said as he recalled the events of the day. "Others were not as fortunate, with local media reporting five individuals did not survive the storm and several more were injured."
The VA said in a release Foster was missing several important medications. Being without the medications for too long could be life-threatening, the VA stated.
VA nurse Lauren Butler worked with Foster to refill Foster's prescriptions. Other staff from regional healthcare facilities also pitched in to help gather the medicine and deliver them to him.
Two nurses, who lived in Foster's area, delivered the medication to Foster, meeting him at the Woodlawn High School.
“I was just so proud,” said Foster of the teamwork and dedication shown by the staff of the Cape Girardeau VA team. “I hugged those girls’ necks as hard as I could.”
“It really helped him out, and he was able to focus his energy on other things,” Primary Care Nurse Manager Kelly McCullough said of the opportunity to deliver his medications. “Our Veterans deserve that kind of care, and I’m glad I was able to be a part of it.”
The VA said Foster and his family have a long recovery ahead but he’s looking forward to his next visit to the VA facility.