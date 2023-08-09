US nurse and daughter released after being kidnapped in Haiti

(CNN) — American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter have been released after they were kidnapped in Haiti, according to a statement from the organization El Roi Haiti, which Dorsainvil works for.
“It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti. Today we are praising God for answered prayer,” the statement said.
The organization asked that no one contact Dorsainvil or her family, “there is still much to process and to heal from in this situation,” the statement said.
Dorsainvil and her daughter were kidnapped from the community ministry, El Roi Haiti, where she works in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti
This is a breaking news story, more to follow.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.