Upper-level low keep daily chances for pop up showers around all week

WSIL -- A few light showers and occasional patchy drizzle is still around this morning, mainly in parts of southeast Illinois and western Kentucky.
An upper-level area of low pressure is sitting nearly stationary over the Purchase Area of western Kentucky. This system will not move much over the next few days, keeping the chance for a few pop up showers and occasional t-storms in the forecast each day this week.
The best chances for rain will be during the heat of the afternoon, mostly in southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Rain chances will be slim to none west of the Mississippi River.
Despite the north/northeast breeze through midweek, humidity will continue to run high. As a result, morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s.
The pattern begins to shift towards the end of the week as ridging build across the Central U.S. Temperatures will warm to around 90º by Saturday and Sunday.