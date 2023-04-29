UPDATE: Two men arrested, one charged with murder in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- UPDATE 11 AM: Carbondale police have arrested 37-year-old Dewayne E. Jones and 24-year-old Jefferey J. Harris of Carbondale in connection with a shooting that occurred in Carbondale late last night.
Jones is charged with Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.
Harris is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Aggravated Battery.
Both men are being held in Jackson County Jail. The investigation is active and ongoing.
ORIGINAL: One person is dead after a shooting in Carbondale late Friday night.
Police with the Carbondale Police Department say they responded to the Field's Apartment complex along 700 South Lewis Lane at 10:53pm.
Upon arrival, police found one man shot. Emergency and medical crews worked to revive the man on scene. He was transported by the Jackson County Ambulance Services. Police say despite the efforts, the man later died at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
The name of the shooting victim is not being released until the next of kin have been notified.
Carbondale Police have people of interest in custody and are working with investigators on the case.
If you or anyone knows anything about this incident, you are asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department or the Carbondale SIU Crime Stoppers, where you can report a tip anonymously.