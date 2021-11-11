Unsettled weather will bring changing conditions

The cold front that brought rain this morning is moving away from the region but the real cooldown is still a ways off.
A weak atmospheric disturbance will race through the region Friday bringing a rapid cloud increase and a few passing showers around midday. Sunshine will come back Saturday as the colder air arrives. Saturday afternoon temperatures could run 10 degrees colder than normal with highs only projected in the 40s.
Next week will bring the same cycle of warm up, cold front pushes in rain, cool down.