Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 21.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

U.S. 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close twice in March

  • Updated
  • 0
Road closed

CAIRO, IL (WSIL) -- The U.S. 60/62 bridge spanning over the Mississippi River from Cairo to the Charleston area is scheduled to close a couple times later in March.

The Illinois Department of Transportation are alerting motorists about the Mississippi River bridge upcoming closures. Motorists will have to detour around using the I-57 bridge.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 20th. This is to remained closed through Thursday, March 23rd.

The bridge will also be closed a second time from March 27th through March 30th.

Message boards will be in place to direct traffic.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

