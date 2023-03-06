U.S. 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close twice in March

CAIRO, IL (WSIL) -- The U.S. 60/62 bridge spanning over the Mississippi River from Cairo to the Charleston area is scheduled to close a couple times later in March.
The Illinois Department of Transportation are alerting motorists about the Mississippi River bridge upcoming closures. Motorists will have to detour around using the I-57 bridge.
The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 20th. This is to remained closed through Thursday, March 23rd.
The bridge will also be closed a second time from March 27th through March 30th.
Message boards will be in place to direct traffic.