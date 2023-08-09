Two rounds of storms possible today, some could be strong

WSIL -- There is a chance for strong storms Wednesday, which may produce heavy rain, scattered damaging winds, and a brief tornado or two.
There will be two rounds of showers and storms. Round 1 will arrive in southeast Missouri during the late morning hours, and then tracking eastward into southern Illinois and western Kentucky through the early afternoon. While an isolated strong storm can't entirely be ruled out, most of these earlier storms will simply produce pockets of heavy rain and lightning.
Round 2 will develop and move into the region later this evening closer to sunset. Some of these storms could be very strong with damaging winds and a brief tornado or two. The highest threat will likely be across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois through 8 p.m. and then shifting east and southeast into western Kentucky though midnight.
In addition to severe weather, storms may track over the same areas multiple times, resulting in localized flash flooding.
Tonight, a cold front will sweep across the region, ushering in cool and less humid air Thursday and Friday.