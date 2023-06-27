Two injured after six vehicles crash on I-24 Ohio River bridge

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Multiple people were injured after six vehicles were involved in a crash on the I-24 Ohio River bridge Monday night.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the crash happened at 6:19 p.m. on Monday when there was a report of a stranded motorist in the eastbound lanes of I-24 on the Ohio River bridge.
Shortly thereafter, police were on their way to the scene when they learned there was a crash involving two motorcycles and the stranded motorist.
MCSO said there was a 2018 Subaru, driven by Tammy Blackwell, 44 of Calvert City. The Subaru was stalled on the right side of the eastbound lanes with a mechanical issue.
Authorities also said a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle was going eastbound in the right lane and ended up hitting the Subaru.
Jeremy Gibbs, 41 of Metropolis was driving the motorcycle when the crash happened. He was later taken to a hospital with injuries.
32-year-old Dequita Gibbs of Metropolis was also driving east in a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle. MCSO said she laid it down to avoid hitting anything. She was also taken to a hospital with injuries.
Authorities said after this incident, another crash happened in the left eastbound lanes. This crash involved three vehicles.
A 2016 Honda Pilot, driven by John Hangsterfer, 23 of Western Springs, Ill. moved into the left lane to avoid the first crash. A passenger was also in the vehicle with Hangsterfer at the time.
While the Pilot was moving over, a 2018 Chevy Traverse, driven by David Wing, 57 of Maple Grove, Minn., was in the left eastbound lane and tried to avoid the Honda Pilot. Also in the Traverse were two passengers with Wing.
Then, a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, driven by David Kehl, 69 of Lynn Haven, Fl., was also in the left eastbound lane. The Sonata ended up hitting the Traverse which then hit the Pilot.
There were no reported injuries in the second crash involving the three vehicles.
In total, there were six vehicles involved and two people went to a hospital with injuries.
Assisting along side the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was the Metropolis Police Department, Massac County EMS, Mercy Regional EMS, Concord Fire Department, Paducah Police Department, Paducah Fire Department, Larry Meadows Towing, Jason’s Collision Center and McCracken County DES.