Two injured after six vehicles crash on I-24 Ohio River bridge

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to broad, record
setting temperatures that have been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs
both Thursday and Friday. We haven't seen a couple days in a row of
triple digit heat like that in our area since 2012. Add in the
increasingly high humidity forecasted, and heat indices, how it
will actually feel outside, will reach to around or above 110
both days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through midnight CDT
Wednesday night for all of southern Illinois.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Two injured after six vehicles crash on I-24 Ohio River bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
crash

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Multiple people were injured after six vehicles were involved in a crash on the I-24 Ohio River bridge Monday night.

McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the crash happened at 6:19 p.m. on Monday when there was a report of a stranded motorist in the eastbound lanes of I-24 on the Ohio River bridge.

Shortly thereafter, police were on their way to the scene when they learned there was a crash involving two motorcycles and the stranded motorist.

MCSO said there was a 2018 Subaru, driven by Tammy Blackwell, 44 of Calvert City. The Subaru was stalled on the right side of the eastbound lanes with a mechanical issue.

Authorities also said a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle was going eastbound in the right lane and ended up hitting the Subaru.

Jeremy Gibbs, 41 of Metropolis was driving the motorcycle when the crash happened.  He was later taken to a hospital with injuries.

32-year-old Dequita Gibbs of Metropolis was also driving east in a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle. MCSO said she laid it down to avoid hitting anything. She was also taken to a hospital with injuries.

Authorities said after this incident, another crash happened in the left eastbound lanes. This crash involved three vehicles.

A 2016 Honda Pilot, driven by John Hangsterfer, 23 of Western Springs, Ill. moved into the left lane to avoid the first crash. A passenger was also in the vehicle with Hangsterfer at the time.

While the Pilot was moving over, a 2018 Chevy Traverse, driven by David Wing, 57 of Maple Grove, Minn., was in the left eastbound lane and tried to avoid the Honda Pilot. Also in the Traverse were two passengers with Wing.

Then, a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, driven by David Kehl, 69 of Lynn Haven, Fl., was also in the left eastbound lane. The Sonata ended up hitting the Traverse which then hit the Pilot.

There were no reported injuries in the second crash involving the three vehicles.

In total, there were six vehicles involved and two people went to a hospital with injuries.

Assisting along side the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was the Metropolis Police Department, Massac County EMS, Mercy Regional EMS, Concord Fire Department, Paducah Police Department, Paducah Fire Department, Larry Meadows Towing, Jason’s Collision Center and McCracken County DES.

