Two homes total loss in Carbondale, fire crews still on scene

UPDATE: 9:15 AM
We are learning more about the fire in the 400 block of Monroe Street in Carbondale.
Our crew on the scene says the home between University and Poplar is a total loss.
Carbondale Fire Chief Mike Hertz told our crew on scene the fire spread to the home next door and destroyed the home.
Right now, crews have Poplar Street blocked off between Rt. 13 east bound and west bound.
Stay with News 3 for more updates.
ORIGINAL:
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) A fire has destroyed a home in Carbondale.
It happened not long after 8am on W Monroe St. Multiple units are responding from surrounding towns.
There is not much information at this time. News 3 is working to learn more. We will update this article as we receive the details.