Two escape after vehicle crashes into lake in Franklin County

  • Updated
car in lake
Christen Drew

BENTON, Ill. -- Two people managed to escape a vehicle and are safe after crashing in a lake in Franklin County.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel said they responded to the incident which happened at around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.

They said the driver was traveling on Sam Pyle Bridge Road when they lost control of the vehicle and ended up crashing into a lake.

The sheriff's office said the driver and passenger inside the vehicle were able to get out without injuries.

Lake Moses Benton, IL posted photos of the incident on their Facebook page.

car in lake

The vehicle was removed from the lake by a tow company, assisted by the driver or passenger's family members.

