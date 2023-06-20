Two dead at home in Eldorado, multiple agencies investigating

ELDORADO, Ill. -- Multiple agencies are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Eldorado.
Authorities were on scene in Eldorado near the intersection of Burnett and Benton Streets in the late morning and afternoon hours on Tuesday.
Saline County Coroner Jerry Watson tells News 3 he was called to the scene at 11:15 a.m.
Watson said the two people were found dead inside a residence.
The cause of death and the identities of the individuals are not being released at this time.
Watson did tell us autopsies are not being scheduled at this time.
Illinois State Police tell us they are assisting with the investigation which is handled by the Saline County Coroner's Office and the Eldorado Police Department.
Our crew on scene earlier said there was police tape up at the scene at the home.
We will pass along more information as it becomes available.