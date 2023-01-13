Two dead after home catches fire in Kennett

KENNETT, MO (WSIL) -- Two people are dead after a fire occurred Friday morning at a home in Kennett.
Crews with the Kennett Fire Department received a 911 call at 4:14 a.m. of a home on fire.
Firefighters quickly responded to the home at 1107 Masterson Street. As they arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the front of the single story brick home.
Fire crews immediately started firefighting operations when they learned from a neighbor there were two individuals still inside the residence.
Shortly thereafter, firefighters entered the heavily damaged home and found two people inside that passed away.
The fire is not considered suspicious, however, it is under investigation by the Kennett Fire Department, Kennett Police Department and the Missouri Division of Public Safety.
Fire crews also learned there were no smoke alarms found in the home.