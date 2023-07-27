 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for
areas along and north of a Perryville Missouri to Marion
Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT Friday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Two arrested in Mayfield for kidnapping, attempted murder investigation

  Updated
  • 0
Shots fired

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- Two are in custody after a shots fired investigation on Thursday. Both face charges of kidnapping and endangerment with one facing attempted murder charges.

Mayfield Police Department said they had officers respond to a shots fired call in the 500-block of West Lockridge Street early Wednesday, happening right after 12 a.m.

They received multiple 911 calls stating there were shots being heard. Two of the bullets reportedly hit a home and went into a bedroom which missed hitting a teenager by inches while they were asleep in bed, Mayfield police said.

Police said during their investigation, they found a juvenile suspect and an adult lured some victims into a home on West Lockridge. They also said an assault happened there.

Bullets also hit a parked car in the area as well. Authorities said there were people in the car at this time.

Police said one of the victims ran away and was looking for help. They were eventually taken to the Jackson Purchase Emergency Room for treatment from injuries during the assault that happened at the home.

The victims who were in the vehicle that was shot at ran from the scene and called 911 for help.

Police say the ones that were doing the shooting ran from the area on foot. One of them later was taken in by Mayfield police and questioned them about the incident.

Authorities said a small child was in the home and being cared for by the suspects when all of this took place.

A female juvenile was charged with conspiracy to kidnapping and wanton endangerment.

Jaylen Thomas, 18 of Mayfield, was charged with kidnapping, two counts of wanton endangerment and three counts of attempted murder.

Assisting Mayfield police with the investigation is the Graves County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

