Turning up the summer heat and humidity - Chances of showers and storms

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A muggy start to the morning with a few isolated showers and storms leaving the region.
Sunday: Morning lows into the upper 70's and lower 80's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid upper 90's, some areas could take aim for the triple digits. All in all, higher dew points will have our heat index values feeling more like 100. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for portions of southeastern Missouri an northwestern portions of Tennessee until 8 this evening.
A few late morning showers and pop up storms will be possible. However, another area of potential storm development will begin as a cold front will push its way over the region by late afternoon and evening. Primary threats will be damaging winds, large hail and maybe a brief tornado or two. The confidence is slim, however, the best chances would remain into western Kentucky.
Winds from the
Rain amounts are not forecast to reach half of an inch, not helping out the crops.
Monday:
Tuesday: